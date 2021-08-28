TYRINGHAM — The Appalachian Trail Conservancy, a national organization that manages the entire Appalachian Trail, has received $440,865 in state money to protect a segment of the trail in and around Beartown State Forest.
The money from the Baker-Polito administration’s Landscape Partnership and Drinking Water Supply Protection Grant Program is scheduled for the Tyringham Shaker Farm and Donald properties. The project is intended to protect wildlife habitat, add scenic scenic views to the Appalachian Trail and expand Beartown State Forest in Monterey, through which the Massachusetts section of the trail passes.
All of the properties mostly are forested with areas of agricultural fields, and are considered to be core habitat and crucial landscape areas.
“As communities across the Commonwealth continue to experience the impacts of climate change, it is vital that we work together through state and local partnerships to make Massachusetts more resilient and protect critical infrastructure,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a release.
The entire 90-mile Massachusetts section of the 2,190-mile trail is located in Berkshire County. The conservancy’s local office is in Egremont. The Appalachian Mountain Club Berkshire’s Massachusetts Appalachian Trail Management Committee maintains, manages and protects the trail’s Massachusetts section.
The grant program was created in 2011 to facilitate large-scale projects that sustain the integrity and resilience of ecosystems, the viability of farm and forest economies, and expand public outdoor recreational opportunities while increasing partnerships among state, municipal and nonprofit entities.
The program provides grants to municipal and public water systems and fire districts for the acquisition of land in fee, a conservation restriction or a watershed preservation restriction for water-supply protection and land-conservation purposes.