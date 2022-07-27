<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
A state police helicopter hovered at low altitude over downtown Pittsfield. Officials haven't said why

PITTSFIELD — A state police helicopter was hovering over downtown Pittsfield for a while Tuesday, but the agency has not explained why. 

Pittsfield police confirmed to The Eagle that a craft of the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing was flying over the city Tuesday afternoon. 

But Pittsfield police Capt. Matthew Kirchner said the local department wasn't involved, and that state police didn't request assistance.

He said the department doesn't know any more about the helicopter's presence in the skies above the city. A Pittsfield police lieutenant said he was not aware of any major incidents in the city around that time. 

The Eagle asked state police about the helicopter on Tuesday afternoon and on Wednesday, but was not provided any explanation for the helicopter's presence. A spokesperson speculated the aircraft could be involved in a training exercise, but did not confirm that. 

The agency's media relations department said it does not have access to logs maintained by the Air Wing. Two subsequent emails and a voicemail seeking further details went unanswered Wednesday.

Amanda Burke can be reached at aburke@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6296.

Amanda Burke is Cops and Courts Reporter for The Berkshire Eagle.

