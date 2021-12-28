Porsche plates on a Beemer? Then the trooper in Pittsfield found the guns

PITTSFIELD — When stopped on Wahconah Street in Pittsfield, a driver heard the usual request for “license and registration” from a state trooper.
He did the unusual, though, handing over what Sgt. George Hamilton termed “unrelated paperwork.”
The upshot: Shamaun Drayton, a 35-year-old Springfield man, and his passenger, 22-year-old Tabitha Stanton of Pittsfield, face weapons charges.
Massachusetts State Police disclosed Monday that Hamilton pulled Drayton over Dec. 18 while on patrol with Troop B. Hamilton had run the plates on the black BMW sedan that Drayton was driving and found them to be registered to a 2008 Porsche.
Police say Drayton’s license had been suspended and the car was not registered.
In a search of the car that morning, state police say they recovered from the glovebox a 9 mm handgun with a 15-round magazine inserted — with a round in the chamber.
Police say Drayton has been charged before with firearms violations and has open cases against him in Hampden Superior Court.
A red bag that Stanton took from the car, when she got out, was found by Hamilton to contain another magazine loaded with 12 rounds of 9 mm ammunition. Neither she nor Drayton hold a license to carry a firearm, police said.
Both Drayton and Stanton were arrested and later arraigned in Central Berkshire District Court. They were charged with possession of a large capacity feeding device and with possession of ammunition without a firearms identification card — a subsequent offense for Drayton.
Drayton was also charged with carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, use of an unregistered motor vehicle and attaching false registration plates.