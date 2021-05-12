ADAMS — The phone call Jay Green took Monday was years in coming.
On the other end: Gov. Charlie Baker, calling to tell the Adams town administrator that money will be released to start work on a long-planned outdoor recreation and nature center on a slope below Mount Greylock.
For decades, one development project after another was floated for the Greylock Glen, including grand schemes for condos and golf courses.
Then, in a shift, a smaller vision emerged in 2018: a nature center conceived as a first step to exciting public interest in the area’s natural beauty, a back-door approach to economic development.
“It’s been known as the project that would never happen,” said state Rep. John Barrett III, D-North Adams, who pushed for the release of money. “The governor told his cabinet, ‘Get it done.’ It will be a major economic development project.”
Green was scheduled Wednesday night to brief the Adams Select Board on the project’s green light.
The roughly $6.5 million coming from a state bond bill allows Adams to put out a bid package based on designs unveiled in 2018 and recently updated. The timetable would allow construction to begin this year, Barrett said.
All permits are in place, though work that affects wetlands will be updated for the town’s Conservation Commission.
In addition to the bond money, the Greylock Glen project is in line to receive federal funding to build out a larger water system needed for future development of the site, including, if private enterprise opts in, a lodge, conference center and 2,500-seat amphitheater.
Barrett said officials had hoped to be at this point a year ago, but lost 12 months to the pandemic. That wasn’t the first delay. In 2018, officials hoped to start work in 2019 and open the facility in 2020.
In that time, public interest in outdoor recreation has grown, Barrett said, bolstering the argument for a Greylock Glen investment.
The center will sit on the 1,063-acre Glen parcel, 94 percent of which would remain undeveloped. The site includes woodlands, open fields and ponds and is close to a growing network of hiking and mountain biking trails. To the west lies the 12,500-acre Mount Greylock State Reservation, including the state’s highest peak.
Barrett said the Outdoor Center will stimulate the North County economy and realizes a dream long pursued by Donna E. Cesan, the former director of community development in Adams.
“She was near tears when I finally told her,” Barrett said of the arrival of state funding.
“It will bring business to the downtown and spread across the entire region,” he said. Studies have calculated substantial spinoff benefits from a Glen project on a part of Berkshire County that has lagged other communities in median household income.
“It’s like Mass MoCA, you don’t know where it’s going to lead,” Barrett said. “It will capitalize on what we have.”
The center was designed by Maclay Architects of Vermont as a net-zero energy building. It will house space for environmental education programs, a cafe, equipment rentals and other features.
The Massachusetts Audubon Society has expressed interest in running environmental programs at the Glen site.
The new funding tops off substantial earlier public investments. The MassWorks program committed $2 million for work on water and sewer systems and improvements to nearby Gould Road. Another $3 million was plowed into other prep work. The town of Adams itself has invested roughly $1 million over the years in pursuit of a realistic and sustainable project at the Glen.
Of the new state funding, plans have called for $5 million to erect the building, with $1.5 million to do further site work.
This story will be updated.