State Rep. John Barrett leads charge against secrecy in the state Department of Public Utilities. 'Nobody knows what they’re doing,' he says

BOSTON — The Department of Public Utilities is coming under fire from frustrated legislators who say the agency that oversees the electric, water and natural gas utilities on behalf of the public is operating outside of public view and with little public input.
Last week, 45 legislators signed a letter by state Rep. John Barrett III, D-North Adams, calling on the Department of Public Utilities Commission to be transparent. Locally, Windsor has been waiting for more than a year for the DPU to approve its request to join a group of other towns in buying electricity.
Barrett and his staff have tried without success to learn the status of the DPU’s process regarding Windsor’s municipal aggregation plan. That plan, which would cut electricity rates for Windsor, has been awaiting the agency's approval since March 2022. Barrett represents Windsor.
The DPU Commission's proceedings are “all done in secret,” Barrett told The Eagle on Tuesday. “Nobody knows what they’re doing. You cannot find out. I’m a legislator. We call over there and we can’t get information.”
“They are not operating in a public light,” Barrett said. “That’s the bottom line.”
In May, a report out of the Attorney General’s Office called for an overhaul in the way the state Department of Public Utilities conducts its business. The report's title is “Overly Impacted & Rarely Heard: Incorporating Community Voices into Massachusetts Regulatory Processes.”
That report painted a picture of the three-member Department of Public Utilities Commission and the nine-member Energy Facilities Siting Board as operating behind closed doors and out of public view, which creates a widespread perception of influence from the utilities they regulate.
State Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell has called on the DPU to improve public participation and transparency.
Rebecca Tepper, secretary of the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, serves as the chair of the Energy Facilities Siting Board, which operates independently and has oversight of large energy facilities. Its staff is from the state Department of Public Utilities. Barrett's Aug. 3 letter from lawmakers was addressed to Tepper.
The Department of Public Utilities is led by three commissioners appointed by the secretary of the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs with the governor's approval. The chair is appointed by the secretary.
“The Attorney General outlined many of the concerns that we in the Legislature share regarding the DPU’s inaccessible and opaque practices,” the lawmakers' letter states. “The report highlights that the public feels that their input is disregarded while the utility companies’ interests are prioritized. As the Commonwealth transitions towards carbon neutral energy production, there is no better time for the Department to take the immediate and necessary steps to ensure that the public’s interests are protected.”
This is the third time this year that Barrett has led a charge against the DPU. Barrett is the lead sponsor of legislation filed in January that would give the Department of Public Utilities Commission 90 days to approve municipal aggregation plans. Municipal aggregation plans function similarly to buyers' clubs, with towns negotiating for electricity on behalf of all customers willing to opt in.
House Bill 3674, “An Act relative to municipal aggregation and third-party suppliers,” will have its first public hearing Oct. 12 virtually and in the Statehouse.
“Municipal aggregation is an important tool for communities to utilize green energy, provide ratepayers with more flexibility, and help cities and towns pursue our collective clean energy and climate goals," Department of Public Utilities Chair Jamie Van Nostrand wrote in an emailed statement through a spokesperson to The Eagle Tuesday. "Addressing these delays is a top priority for the DPU, and we look forward to soon announcing a streamlined application process that will help facilitate a timely review.”
Barrett also authored a letter Jan. 11 asking the DPU to adjust electricity rates based on the falling price of natural gas at that time. Rates had been set when the price of natural gas had peaked at $140 a barrel. As of Jan. 4, natural gas cost $75 per barrel.
Prior to formulating the May report on the DPU and Energy Facilities Siting Board, the stakeholders working group conducted a survey to which 600 people responded. It conducted interviews and focus groups with 50 more people as well.
The report found a “depth of frustration and disenchantment” with the Department of Public Utilities and the Energy Facilities Siting Board, as well as a “widespread, negative perception” that the two entities “favor utilities and project proponents.”
“Stakeholders can provide written and oral comments during proceedings,” the report states. “Yet, in most cases, neither decision-makers nor petitioners actually respond to these comments (either at the hearing or afterwards) or explain how stakeholder input factored or did not factor into decisions.”
To address that, the report recommended an appendix or section of the decision summarizing stakeholder comments, how the petitioner addressed them and how those comments were considered in the decision.
In addition, “The perception that petitioners have an advantage over other stakeholders may be strengthened when staff or decision-makers become or have been employed by development or energy companies, utilities, or firms that regularly appear before the agencies.”
It stated, “Without open meetings to deliberate on decisions, and without regular attendance and participation from commissioners at public hearings or evidentiary hearings, the Commission is essentially invisible to the public for long periods of time.”
The report also recommended that the Legislature amend the open meeting law to require that quasi-judicial agencies, such as the DPU Commission and the Energy Facilities Siting Board, “deliberate on adjudicatory proceedings in open meetings.”
Barrett hopes the secretary of the Executive Office of Energy and Environment will file the legislation broadening the open meeting law's reach.
“If she doesn’t,” he said, “yes, we would file it.”