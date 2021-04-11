BOSTON — State residents have lost $426 million through competitive electric supply contracts over the past five years, according to a new report from the state Attorney General's Office.
The study, the third such report issued by the attorney general, shows that low-income residents and communities of color in Massachusetts have been affected disproportionately, with members of both communities being charged higher rates for their electricity. Attorney General Maura Healey has asked that legislation be passed to ban signing up new residential customers in Massachusetts.
"Our report shows that these companies continue to drain millions from communities across our state, and worse, our most vulnerable neighbors are being hit hardest in the midst of a deadly pandemic,” Healey said. “We’ve heard far too many stories of these companies going door-to-door and calling residents over and over with false promises of cheaper electricity bills, only to stick customers with a higher rate and a contract they can’t get out of. It’s time to pass legislation to protect our residents from these inflated prices and put an end to this deception."
Overall, the approximately 450,000 individual residential customers in the state who are enrolled with competitive suppliers lost $173 million during the most recent two years of data examined in the report. They lost $426 million more on their bills than they would have paid if they had stayed with their utility companies during the five-year period.
According to the report, individual non-low-income customers who receive their electricity from competitive electric suppliers lose an average of $194 annually, but low-income customers lose even more — an average of $241 annually. The AG’s report found that low-income customers in Massachusetts are nearly twice as likely to sign up with individual competitive electric suppliers and that they also are charged higher rates than non-low-income customers.
Consumer losses in this market are disproportionately borne by residents in ZIP codes with a higher concentration of low-income residents and residents of color in many of the state’s Gateway Cities. In September 2019 alone, Worcester residents collectively lost nearly $400,000 to competitive electric suppliers — more than any other city or town in the state.
In December 2019, the AG’s Office successfully called on the state Department of Public Utilities to investigate the impact of competitive electric suppliers on low-income electricity customers in the state, the state’s low-income energy assistance programs, and the resulting costs to all ratepayers.
The AG’s report did not analyze the market for commercial and industrial consumers, nor did it examine the state’s approximately 150 municipal aggregation programs. The current report follows up findings from the AG’s first report on the individual residential competitive electric supply industry in Massachusetts, released three years ago this week, and a subsequent one released in 2019.