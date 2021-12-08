State. Sen. Adam Hinds has landed several Berkshire County endorsements in his lieutenant governor campaign

In his campaign for lieutenant governor, state Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, on Wednesday announced some of his first endorsements from Berkshire County officials.
When Hinds launched his campaign on Oct. 19, Register of Deeds Patricia Harris joined him for the announcement. Hinds now adds endorsements from Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer, North Adams Mayor Thomas Bernard and state Reps. John Barrett III, D-North Adams, and William “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox.
Hinds, who has held the Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden county Senate seat since 2017, also announced endorsements Wednesday from Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner, state Rep. William Straus, D-Mattapoisett, and three state Senate colleagues: Brendan Crighton, D-Lynn; Julian Cyr, D-Truro; and Mike Rush, D-Boston. In November, Hinds had announced support from a slate of Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire County officials.
In the Democratic primary in September 2022, Hinds faces state Rep. Tami Gouveia, D-Acton, Boston businessman Bret Bero and Melrose resident Scott Donohue.
On the Republican side, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced last week that neither would seek reelection, a move expected to open the race up to more entrants.