State Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz, candidate for governor, to join Wednesday meeting of Berkshires NAACP

The Berkshire County branch of the NAACP will host state Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz, a candidate for governor, at its Wednesday meeting.
Chang-Díaz, a Boston Democrat, has served in the Senate since 2009 and is believed to be the first Latina to be elected to the chamber.
Known for her work on a 2019 public education funding law and a 2020 police reform bill, Chang-Díaz launched her bid for governor in June after left-leaning Democratic activists encouraged her to join the race.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Non-members who wish to attend should contact the group at naacpberkshirecounty@gmail.com.
NAACP members will receive a link to attend by email.
The NAACP previously hosted two Democratic candidates at its meetings: Danielle Allen, a Harvard University political theorist, and former state Sen. Ben Downing, a Pittsfield native who since has dropped out of the race, citing fundraising challenges.
Attorney General Maura Healey became the latest Democrat to enter the race when she started her campaign on Jan. 20.
In Berkshire County, Chang-Díaz has the endorsement of Pittsfield City Councilor Helen Moon.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is not running for reelection.