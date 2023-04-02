State Senate carves out $25 million for road improvements in rural communities like the Berkshires

After the state Senate passed a roads and bridges funding package on Thursday, the bill will go back to the House with a small change that could lead to a big difference for Berkshire County.
While both chambers approved $200 million for Chapter 90, a program that facilitates local aid for transportation, as well as $150 million for transportation/infrastructure grants, the Senate’s version provides $25 million in road money expressly for rural communities. Much of state aid is handed out according to formulas, which sometimes hurts areas with small populations, though that won't be an issue with this bill, as that $25 million is also marked for municipalities with a low population density.
Gov. Maura Healey’s creation of a rural affairs director is a welcome development for western Massachusetts, officials say
During discussion on the Senate floor, state Sen. Paul Mark, D-Becket, acknowledged legislators in Western Massachusetts and the Rural Caucus who have also worked on the matter.
“Today's bill includes $25 million that is intended to help our most rural communities that are consistently struggling to keep afloat financially,” Mark said. “In a district of 57 cities and towns, 54 of which have populations of fewer than 10,000 people, and in some cases communities as small as 120 residents, we [see] firsthand every day how difficult it can be to undertake road repairs, invest in new equipment, or have our voice heard in Boston.”
Mark told The Eagle Friday that he hopes the House will affirm the Senate’s version of the bill. He said Senate President Karen Spilka’s trip to North Adams last week was instrumental in setting aside the $25 million.
“When the Senate President came out to North Adams … some of the advocacy she heard, including from the mayor of North Adams, really hit her hard,” Mark said. “Both the Senate President and the Chair of Ways and Means called me on Monday to talk about, how can we make this happen?”
While at Mass MoCA, Spilka was asked about the prospect of increasing Chapter 90 money. She noted that the House had passed a $350 million road and bridge maintenance bill the day before.
“We did last year do a supplement for Chapter 90 so that all of our communities, all of our cities and towns, got additional money,” Spilka said last week. “We will take a look at that as well. We recognize particularly on the heels of winter our roads need some work.”
We need more money for rural schools, say Berkshire legislators to state Senate President Karen Spilka during a recent visit to North Adams
Mark also credits visits from Ways and Means Chair Michael Rodrigues and Joint Committee on Transportation Chair Brendan Crighton to Western Massachusetts.
Mark said Rodrigues went through a three-hour presentation and question and answer session in Lenox last week with the Western Massachusetts public, where he heard, among other concerns, pleas to fix the roads.
“Specifically what resonated with him was commentary from the towns of Becket, Goshen, the town of Washington, and town of Mount Washington for making a pitch that they do not have circumstances that are like the bulk of the state of Massachusetts,” Mark said on the Senate floor.
Mark said that Rodrigues was moved by comments from people of exceptionally small towns who said their towns don’t have full-time staff that can go after grants for issues like road improvement.