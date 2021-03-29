SPRINGFIELD — Allegrone Construction Co. of Lenox is one of four firms that are being sued by the state Attorney General's Office for their role in an asbestos abatement project at the former Springfield YMCA building two years ago, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday.
In a complaint filed in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, the AG's Office alleges that the companies each violated the state’s Clean Air Act and its corresponding regulations during the project, which took place in March 2019. It cited the improper removal, transport and storage of asbestos.
The three other defendants include Ray Services, an asbestos abatement company in Lawrence; O’Reilly, Talbot & Okun Associates, an environmental consulting company in Springfield; and Service Transport Group, a transportation firm.
The 51,400-square-foot building at 122 Chestnut St. served as the city's YMCA from 1919 to 1951, and also has been used as an apartment building. The structure was sold for $4.8 million in December 2017. It hosts day care programs and contains more than 100 affordable housing units.
“We allege that the defendants’ reckless disregard of basic workplace procedures and failure to take proper precautions put the health and safety of workers, building occupants, and the surrounding community at risk,” Healey said in a statement. “Those who deal with asbestos have a duty to do so in a safe and legal way to protect workers and the public from the serious harms of asbestos exposure, and we will take action against those who don’t comply.”
Allegrone Construction is one of four divisions of the Allegrone Cos. In a statement, Louis E. Allegrone, the principal of the Allegrone Cos., said, "asbestos safety should be a priority so fortunately it was caught when it was. The point of this renovation project is to improve housing stock and indoor environments, so certainly violations such as this contradict that very initiative. We are in communication with the Attorney General's office to provide information pertaining to the matter and the resulting violations by the contractor that performed the work."
According to the complaint, employees of Ray Services illegally removed dry, spray-on fireproofing material containing asbestos by scraping it off ceiling ducts, pipes and beams in unoccupied classrooms in the former YMCA in March 2019. The employees allegedly wore improperly fitted personal protective equipment that did not protect their faces.
Service Transport Group allegedly provided a rusted-through waste storage container, located next to the former YMCA's recreational area to store the removed asbestos. According to the complaint, these improper storage practices allowed the loose-asbestos-containing materials to accumulate outside the container and exposed the asbestos to the ambient air.
Allegrone and O'Reilly, Talbot & Okun Associates had an "unlawful role" in these asbestos abatement activities, which "caused or contributed to the condition of air pollution," the complaint states. Asbestos is a mineral fiber that has been used in a wide variety of building materials, from roofing and flooring, to siding and wallboard, to caulking and insulation. If asbestos is improperly handled or maintained, fibers can be released into the air and inhaled, potentially resulting in life-threatening illnesses, including asbestosis, lung cancer and mesothelioma.
“Asbestos is a known carcinogen and Ray Services’ failure to follow required work practices, including wetting friable spray-on fireproofing materials prior to removal, could have exposed employees and children at the property to hazardous levels of asbestos fibers,” said Michael Gorski, director of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection Western Regional Office in Springfield.
“It is fortunate that MassDEP performed the unannounced compliance inspections of the abatement activities and ordered Ray Services to immediately correct the violations, assess the potential release of asbestos fibers to areas of the building outside the work area, and perform cleanup of these areas as necessary.”
According to the AG's Office, Springfield is an environmental justice community, and its residents are disproportionately subjected to environmental harms and risks.