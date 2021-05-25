NORTH ADAMS — All city residents are being asked to stay indoors because of the heavy smoke coming from the fire at a junkyard near downtown, as crews continue a large-scale operation to put out the fire.
Police and firefighters are at the scene at the junkyard, George Apkin & Sons on State Street, and restricting access to the area. Vehicle traffic also was closed Tuesday afternoon on a section of Ashland Street near the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
As of Tuesday at 2 p.m., the fire was "fairly contained" to the junkyard, according to North Adams Fire Chief Brent Lefebvre.
Explosions could be heard from the site through the late morning and early afternoon. There have been no injuries reported, and employees at the junkyard were able to safely evacuate.
Departments from across the northern Berkshires have joined the effort, with additional support from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s air quality monitoring team and state Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Division.
The state teams will monitor air quality throughout the city, in the path of the wind, according to Lefebvre.
At a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, Lefebvre said the fire seemed to have been sparked by a battery in a junked car among a large pile of scrapped cars.
James Banks, who lives on Ashland Street, was told early on by firefighters to close his windows because of chemicals that were being burned in the fire. "They told us to close windows in the back by [the] railroad tracks," he said. "They told us it's chemicals."
Asked if he was worried for his safety, Banks replied: "Don't know, don't know. Nobody's got gas masks, so I guess we're all right."
The fire was reported about 10 a.m. Tuesday. Officers at the MCLA public safety office on Ashland Street heard a boom, according to MCLA Police Chief Daniel Colonno.
"It was so loud it shook the building," he said. "[An officer] could feel it in his chest."
Shortly after 11 a.m., the city sent out a robocall advising residents to close their windows and businesses to shut off their HVAC systems. Some businesses in the area also were being advised by MCLA campus police to prepare to evacuate if the fire spread.
Cumberland Farms shut down its gas pumps after embers and smoke from the fire blew onto the property, employees told The Eagle.
Embers from the fire have spread around the area, including to railroad tracks near the junkyard, and neighbors have been stomping them out, according to Colonno. Some embers landed on neighboring properties along Ashland Street, including Cumberland Farms, and MCLA police assisted firefighters by putting out any blazes with fire extinguishers.
At least two hydrants on Ashland Street that firefighters initially tried to use to fight the blaze either didn't work or had water pressure that was too low. Firefighters eventually ran as much as several hundred feet of hose from a hydrant on the MCLA campus to a ladder truck in the parking lot beside the campus police office.
Lefebvre said on Tuesday afternoon that all hydrants connected to hoses "at this point" were functioning – but that the city also needed additional support via tankers from neighboring municipalities.
"We don't have adequate supply of water in that area," he said. "Because of the location, we just need more water."
Crews from Adams, Clarksburg, Florida, Hinsdale, Lanesborough and Williamstown were on the scene.
City officials did not give a timeline for extinguishing the fire, but Mayor Tom Bernard said on Tuesday afternoon the city expects "a prolonged duration firefighting event."
Lefebvre said the fire will take time to extinguish because of the materials burning.
"It’s a large pile of cars that have been scrapped and disassembled," he said. "It’s every material inside a vehicle. Plastic, foam, metal, everything. It’s [hard to extinguish] because there is magnesium in there as well. And magnesium in a reactant to water, that’s keeping things kind of hot."
Several officials and observers suggested that tires could be causing the explosions. Lefebvre noted that fuel and tires are typically removed from the scrap cars and kept separately, "but is it a scrap yard.”
Many firefighters at the scene, including the volunteer crews, were just over a week out from intense efforts to contain a record wildland fire in Clarksburg State Forest.
The long column of black smoke could be seen from Williamstown, Clatksburg, Adams and other neighboring communities.
This story will be updated.
The Eagle's Danny Jin and Scott Stafford contributed to this report.