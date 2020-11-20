TollPlazaDemoPlaza

State crews will be repairing bridges on Interstate 90 in Otis and Becket on Saturday. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

State crews will be repairing bridges on Interstate 90 in Otis and Becket from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. 

Bridge repair operations in Otis will take place on I-90 eastbound mile marker 23. The work will require intermittent low-speed lane closures, according to a news release from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. 

In Becket, the repairs will take place at mile marker 15.9, and there will also be some low-speed lane closures. 

Drivers traveling through these areas should expect delays, reduce their speed and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted by an emergency. 

Tags

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.