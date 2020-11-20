State crews will be repairing bridges on Interstate 90 in Otis and Becket from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Bridge repair operations in Otis will take place on I-90 eastbound mile marker 23. The work will require intermittent low-speed lane closures, according to a news release from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
In Becket, the repairs will take place at mile marker 15.9, and there will also be some low-speed lane closures.
Drivers traveling through these areas should expect delays, reduce their speed and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted by an emergency.