Lawmakers hope a proposed $40 million fund will help school districts grapple with enrollment volatility stemming from the pandemic, though one of the Education Committee's chairs said Wednesday the allocation may not be sufficient.
Sen. Jason Lewis, a Winchester Democrat, started the second day of debate on the Senate's $47.6 billion fiscal 2022 budget by highlighting the $220 million increase it would provide in Chapter 70 aid to school districts under an agreement legislative leaders reached in March.
Like the budget the House approved last month and unlike Gov. Charlie Baker's budget plan, the Senate budget proposal creates a separate $40 million reserve account to support districts where enrollments numbers might spike in the fall. Districts have faced fluctuating student counts over the past year as the pandemic upended learning models and routines.
Lewis told his colleagues that "we will see what happens in September and October" and, if necessary, consider whether the enrollment account "needs to be increased further."
Senators on Tuesday dispensed with more than 300 of the 925 amendments filed to the bill. Several high-profile topics such as the controversial film tax credit program have yet to emerge in the chamber and could surface as lawmakers continue their work Wednesday.