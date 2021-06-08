Public bodies would be able to continue holding remote-only meetings until April 1, 2022, and early voting by mail would be allowed for any regular and special municipal and state elections held through Dec. 15, under a bill endorsed Tuesday by the Senate Ways and Means Committee.
The bill, which is teed up for a Thursday debate in the Senate, proposes temporary extensions for a host of COVID-inspired policies beyond June 15, when Gov. Charlie Baker has ordered the state of emergency to be lifted.
According to a summary from the Senate Ways and Means Committee, the bill "allows certain licensed establishments to sell alcoholic beverages for off-premises consumption until March 1, 2022" and allows a municipality "to approve a request for expansion of outdoor table service, including in the description of a licensed premises to permit outdoor alcohol service, until April 1, 2022."
The committee said the bill also extends until April 1, 2022, eviction protections that "require courts to grant a continuance if the eviction is based solely on nonpayment, the nonpayment was due to a COVID-19 related financial hardship and the defendant has a pending application for rental assistance."
Through Dec. 15, the bill would allow public corporations to hold their shareholders' meetings remotely and permit notaries public to perform their duties via videoconferencing. The Senate Ways and Means Committee gave its members until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to vote on the bill.
A committee spokesperson said 14 members voted to give the bill a favorable report and two Republican members, Minority Leader Bruce Tarr and Sen. Ryan Fattman, reserved their rights.