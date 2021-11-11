Stavri Yanka remembered for eagerness to help others, amid own struggle with substance use disorder

ADAMS — Family members remember Stavri “Steve” Yanka as a sensitive soul who remained eager to help others, although he faced demons of his own.
And, he gave “the absolute best hugs,” said Allie Yanka, his older sister.
“He wasn’t one of those people who quickly wrap their arms around you, who give a hug as a formality,” she said. “Steve hugged you with his whole heart.”
After a 17-year battle with substance use disorder, Stavri Yanka, 34, of Adams, took his life Sunday, the 22nd anniversary of the death of his father, George Yanka.
On Nov. 4, Stavri Yanka had been booked into the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction, which held him in a “quarantine cell” because of state and federal COVID-19 guidelines, the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. He was awaiting trial for a domestic violence charge, and Northern Berkshire District Court ordered him detained after Adams Police arrested him on breaking-and-entering charges.
Yanka previously attempted suicide in June, his sister said. It was not immediately clear if staff at the jail knew of that attempt during his mental health screening, which found “no indication that Mr. Yanka was at increased risk for suicide,” the Sheriff’s Office release said.
“He needed help,” Allie Yanka said. “The charges that he was in for, they were a result of his addiction. And Steve was so much more than that.”
Stavri Yanka, born in Southbridge, grew up mainly in Ludlow, his sister said. He played basketball in his youth and remained a passionate fan of the Celtics, Patriots and Red Sox.
The death of his father — “He had a heart attack while we were sitting at a dinner table,” Allie Yanka said — took a toll on 12-year-old Stavri, who “adored” his father.
“They would go fishing,” Allie Yanka said. “We only saw my dad every other weekend, but it was like the highlight of Steve’s week.
“I think he was too young to process his feelings,” she said. “He, from a young age, started really numbing himself with drugs and alcohol.”
Upon learning of his substance use disorder, Yanka’s mother became a licensed drug and alcohol counselor to help Yanka and others experiencing similar challenges. She and Yanka’s stepfather “have done absolutely everything in their power to help in any way that they could,” Allie Yanka said.
Yanka moved to Adams a bit over a decade ago, to live with his longtime partner. He seemed to be doing better for a few years, during which he worked for the Adams Department of Public Works, his sister said.
About a year-and-a-half ago, his substance use disorder seemed to worsen. After his suicide attempt in June, Allie Yanka said, his mother tried to get him treatment through the Section 35 program, but the request was denied.
The Section 35 request was one moment where Allie Yanka wonders if “maybe things would’ve turned out a little differently.”
She knew her brother was stressed about the charges he faced, but she saw the 60 days he was to be held at the jail as “60 days that I wouldn’t have to worry about him.”
“It was 60 days where I knew he was sleeping and that he was going to be OK,” she said. “And to find out that he took his life there, it’s just not right.”
The previous suicide at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction was at the former Second Street Jail in 1984, the Sheriff’s Office said in the release.
Allie Yanka said she believes that there should be better systems to provide support to people experiencing substance use disorder, although she did not want to assign blame. Stavri Yanka told family members that quarantine at the jail felt similar to solitary confinement, she said.
“If you lock them up with only their thoughts, to sit there and just have to drown in all of their wrongdoings, it’s probably not going to have a great outcome,” she said. “And we’re understanding; obviously, with COVID, protocols have to be a little different, but I don’t think that’s the way to treat anybody who is going through a hard time.”
She believes that Yanka was thinking about his father while at the jail.
“It’s not easy for me even 22 years later, but my brother really felt things bigger,” Allie Yanka said. “My mom keeps saying he was just too sensitive for this world, and I know he missed our dad fiercely.”
Allie Yanka last saw her brother Oct. 31, when they visited a diner in Adams. An elderly couple walked in after them, she said, and Stavri immediately offered the couple to sit down first, she said. When a woman later asked if they had marmalade at their table, he “jumped up and went to the breakfast bar to get marmalade and brought it over.”
“He was that kind of person, and everyone in the diner seemed to know him and what he ordered,” Allie Yanka said. “He would really give the shirt off his back to help anybody, despite needing as much help himself as he did.”