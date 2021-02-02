STOCKBRIDGE — The timing might seem ironic, on the day after a foot-deep snowfall, but on Tuesday the state awarded the town $15,750 to purchase up to 15 propane heaters to support outdoor dining.
Selectman Patrick White wrote the grant to qualify Stockbridge for the third round of funding from the Baker administration’s Shared Winter Streets and Spaces program. The heaters will help the town’s restaurants and coffee shops jump-start early spring sidewalk service by April, still a chilly early spring season in the Berkshires.
The money will be distributed to businesses such as Michael’s Restaurant, the Red Lion Inn, Once Upon a Table, The Lost Lamb, Elm Street Market and any others seeking to serve customers outside, White said.
Stockbridge got a piece of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s $3.2 million pie providing technical and funding assistance “to help cities and towns conceive, design, and implement tactical changes to curbs, streets, and parking areas in support of public health, safe mobility, and renewed commerce, with a special focus on the particular challenges of winter,” according to an announcement from MassDOT.
The latest round of funding from the program, launched in early November, supports projects in 21 towns. Nearly two-thirds of the recipients are first-time winners of Shared Streets and Spaces awards.
The state has invested $8 million so far, out of $10 million available in the program. Grants ranging from $5,000 to $500,000 support commerce, safer walking, biking, public transit, recreation and civic activities. The improvements can be temporary or can help launch permanent changes.
MassDOT is particularly focused on grant proposals that respond to the coronavirus pandemic public health crisis.