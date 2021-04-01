STOCKBRIDGE — A health and wellness website has included Stockbridge on its list of the 23 most charming towns in America.
The south county town, home to the Norman Rockwell Museum and several other cultural attractions, is ranked 21st on the list of worthy road destinations compiled by 24/7 Tempo.
The website describes Stockbridge as a "historic town with charms aplenty" that might be regarded as "the quintessential charming town" because Rockwell once lived there.
The list includes small towns across the country that are full of nature and history.
Rhinebeck, N.Y., in nearby Dutchess County, is ranked 19th and Stonington, Conn., 22nd. Beaufort, S.C., tops the list.