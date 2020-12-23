STOCKBRIDGE — Following a widespread outbreak of phony emails described as phishing scams by technology experts, Town Administrator Michael Canales sent out a “CODE RED” alert to residents warning them to beware of the potentially dangerous messages from overseas senders.
Many of the emails were depicted as coming from various local and regional public officials.
“The Town of Stockbridge is cautioning all residents and employees to be mindful of a sharp increase in e-mail phishing attempts,” Canales stated. “Phishing emails and text messages may look like they're from a legitimate company, the town or the state.”
He warned recipients of the emails not to reply or open attachments included with the messages, which should be deleted.
“Spammers and scam artists fool recipients into opening and responding to their solicitations,” Canales pointed out.
Among the telltale signs of a phony message:
- A fake email address after a recognized name.
- Altered links that do not match the header.
- A “sense of urgency or impending consequence.”
Canales urged everyone to be alert to the scam outbreak during the holiday season.