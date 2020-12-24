STOCKBRIDGE — In a move intended to protect residential areas from late-night music and noise, the Select Board has reinstated its policy of limiting annual entertainment licenses to an 11 p.m. curfew.
But, for weddings, late-running theater productions or special events, board Chairman Ernest “Chuckie” Cardillo encouraged destinations like Tanglewood, the Berkshire Theatre Festival and the Wheatleigh resort to apply for special licenses allowing extended hours, when needed. He indicated that such permits would be granted routinely and rapidly.
“In the past, with the exception of last year, this is how we functioned in the residential zoning areas,” Select Board member Roxanne McCaffrey commented at the Dec. 17 remote meeting.
She pointed out that the BTF, part of the Berkshire Theatre Group, could apply for a multiweek special permit for a lengthy play.
“That would be considered one event; even if it runs for a month or three weeks, they would come in for one permit for that one ‘event,’ ” McCaffrey said. “I think that’s fair, and it gives us some control over the situation.”
“I can live with that, too,” said Selectman Patrick White. “I think we should encourage folks who might have some wedding business, like some of the nonprofits and Wheatleigh, that they make it clear they can apply for those special permits as early as they want to.”
Town Administrator Michael Canales stated that an across-the-board, townwide entertainment license policy could specify an 11 p.m. end time for outdoor entertainment and a midnight deadline for indoors.
After extensive discussion at its Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 meetings, the Select Board voted 2-1, with White opposed, for the all-inclusive 11 p.m. entertainment license deadline, with a provision for special events permits to extend the end time.
Marc Wilhelm, managing director of Wheatleigh, suggested that the Select Board adopt a more “pro-business” approach for the next several years “and then evaluate if this was the wrong choice.”
Wilhelm, who said most weddings at his resort are booked to end at midnight, proposed a midnight or 12:30 a.m. deadline for entertainment.
He predicted that when “COVID hopefully slows down, you will see a big influx of larger weddings in the Berkshires. I would hate to miss out because of restrictions, noise ordinances, things like this.”
McCaffrey emphasized that a uniform policy for all residential sectors of Stockbridge is necessary, and she pointed out that just because there’s an 11 p.m. deadline for entertainment, it doesn’t mean that a wedding has to end at that hour.
Wilhelm asked McCaffrey “to please come once to one of my weddings and explain to the bride and groom at 11 that the music has to stop but they can still sit there and drink, and do nothing.”
Representing Tanglewood, which has expanded its wedding business at its newest facility, the Linde Center, Kyle Ronayne, director of events administration, stated that midnight has become the standard conclusion time for wedding entertainment.
“We’re affected, but it’s also going to affect anyone else who has the same 11 p.m. end time,” he said, adding that advance wedding bookings have been surging, but would migrate to another town or upstate New York because of the time restriction.
McCaffrey stressed that special event extension requests would receive prompt approval and “if there have been no problems in the past with any individual organization, such as lots of noise complaints, you can pretty well be rest assured that you’re probably going to be granted that license.”
Replying to suggestions of a potential loss of wedding business to other towns, Cardillo pointed out that residents must be protected.
McCaffrey stated that, in the past, there have been no complaints about a loss of business stemming from the standard 11 p.m. license provision.
“But, I think we’re hearing that now,” White interjected. “When folks hear that it’s 11, there’s a competitive disadvantage. I do think this impacts sales. We’re trying to do the best we can to accommodate a variety of needs, which is our job.”
White argued that it might take the travel industry two to four years to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, “and I worry about how long it’s going to take for budgets to get back to the baseline of 2019 for some of these organizations.”
“What really terrifies me is what happens to some of these properties if they’re no longer a going concern,” he said. “We’re in special times, and as the recovery happens, if we can figure out a way, without ruining our neighborhoods, to accommodate these businesses, we should. I think we’re in for a tough slog over the next few years before these folks get back to where they were.”