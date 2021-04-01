STOCKBRIDGE — The Select Board has scheduled the annual town meeting for 10 a.m. June 12, with a rain date of 1 p.m. June 13.
The board voted unanimously to approve the outdoors meeting in a meadow adjoining the Town Offices on Main Street for the second consecutive year as COVID pandemic gathering restrictions linger.
Town Administrator Michael Canales explained that with 6 feet of separation remaining as the state and U.S. CDC guideline for indoor gatherings, the Town Offices gymnasium could only seat about 30 citizens.
In order to accommodate the typical attendance of 100 or more residents, the meeting would have to be held outdoors on a Saturday morning with a Sunday rain date, rather than on the traditional third Monday in May, he pointed out.
Canales suggested, based on consultation with Town Clerk Terri Iemolini, that the June 12 date would be best.
“That gives us more time to get business taken care of,” said Select Board Chairman Ernest “Chuck” Cardillo.
The annual town election to fill open positions will be held on from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. May 18, at the Senior Center in the lower level of the Town Offices at 50 Main St.
A vote by mail application is on the town website, www.townofstockbridge.com, in the downstairs lobby and at the compactor on Route 102.
Ballots won’t be available until the end of April, the town clerk said, but voters can request one now. In-person early voting dates and times will be announced later.