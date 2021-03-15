STOCKBRIDGE — An active town election season is underway with a potential high-profile contest for Select Board between two rivals, a two-way race for town moderator, and a three-way contest for two Planning Board seats.
Over the weekend, former Select Board member Donald Chabon collected signatures for nomination papers to challenge incumbent Ernest J. “Chuck” Cardillo Jr., the current board chairman, for a three-year term. Cardillo has returned his nomination papers with the required 20 signatures.
Cardillo, the town’s fire chief at the time, was first elected to the board in May 2015, scoring an upset victory over the incumbent, Deborah McMenamy, a Select Board member since 2000. He was reelected in 2018, unopposed.
Chabon joined the Select Board in May 2016 in an unopposed bid to succeed incumbent Charles Gillett, who chose to retire from town government. As board chairman, Chabon helped to block developer Patrick Sheehan's proposal for a major resort complex at the former DeSisto School.
But Chabon’s bid for reelection was thwarted in May 2019 by challenger Roxanne McCaffrey, a newcomer to town politics.
He told The Eagle this week that he is “looking forward to running, the Select Board is an important position with lots of opportunities, and people should have a choice.” Chabon said “it is very premature” for a further discussion of his potential candidacy.
Cardillo welcomed the competition so that voters have a choice. He said the current board members “really get along; if we disagree we discuss it peacefully and then we get things done.” Cardillo cited the stability of the board as his reason for pursuing a third term.
A second contest shaping up is for town moderator. Gary Johnston, the incumbent with 43 years in the post, is being challenged by Jamie Minacci, a member of the Conservation Commission and the Stockbridge Bowl Conservation Commission. Johnston has returned nomination papers with the necessary signatures.
At annual and special town meetings, the town moderator overseeing the proceedings, making sure the sessions are run by the book. The position also includes appointments to the town’s Finance Committee.
“I think my experience as town moderator speaks for itself,” Johnston said during a recent forum held by the Stockbridge Democratic Town Committee. “It’s very important to have open and fair town meetings, everyone gets an opportunity to speak. Sometimes there have to be limitations on how long people speak, we have to encourage them to get up, speak up and shut up, and then we go on and try to get everything we need to get accomplished in an orderly fashion.”
Johnston also noted that town elections are nonpartisan, not by party affiliation “but by belief on who can do the best job.” The annual meetings are governed by “town meeting time,” a rulebook virtually identical to Robert’s Rules of Order, the widely used classic manual for parliamentary procedure.
He noted that as moderator, “I’ve had to bite my tongue on so many issues standing up there in front of the room, because I cannot discuss; I can ask for points of information or clarifications, but I cannot debate any article.” To take a position on a warrant article, Johnston would have to step aside and appoint a temporary town moderator, which he is reluctant to do.
Minacci described the task of the town moderator as “the ability to be neutral, unbiased, flexible and to create comfort and trust. … All positions should get a breath of fresh air, they should turn over and have term limits. It doesn’t mean someone’s doing a bad job, it means to bring in new life, new vitality and a new perspective.”
She cited her ability “to be humble, to be honest and to work with other people.” Minacci stated that “all residents get an equal say and equal vote. Everyone should have the chance to speak, to vote and to be heard.”
Competing for two Planning Board seats are incumbents Gary Pitney, the current chairman, who has returned nomination papers, and Christine Rasmussen, as well as newcomer to town politics Mark Mills, an audio/video producer and host/reporter for Bloomberg Radio. The top two vote-getters get the positions.
Other candidates who have taken out nomination papers include Dr. Charles Kenny, chairman of the Board of Health, Pitney for Board of Assessors, James Welch for Housing Authority, Donald Schneyer for water and sewer commissioner, and Mark Faber for tree warden. Schneyer and Faber have returned nomination papers.
All elected positions are three-year terms, except for the two Planning Board slots and the Housing Authority post.
The town currently has 1,625 registered voters and a full-time population of 1,848, said Town Clerk Terri Iemolini. The annual town election is on May 18.
The deadline for candidates to take out papers from Iemolini, by appointment only, is March 26. Completed papers must be returned by 5 p.m. March 30. Candidates can withdraw no later than April 15.
The deadline for voters who are unregistered to do so is April 27 for the annual town meeting as well as the local election.