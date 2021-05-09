STOCKBRIDGE — The Planning Board is holding a remote public forum at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss a proposed Natural Resource Heritage Preservation bylaw, which includes open space residential design.
The Zoom presentation features town planning consultants Jeff Lacy and Randall Arendt.
Public comments regarding open space residential design zoning bylaws are essential, according to a Town Hall announcement, and all residents are encouraged to attend.
The Zoom link is tinyurl.com/4way68. The meeting ID is: 865 6651 1810; Password: GSplanning.
For those unable to attend the remote session live, a link to a recorded version will be posted to the town website.
Comments on the presentation can be emailed to planningboard@townofstockbridge.com.