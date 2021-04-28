STOCKBRIDGE — Bears, beware: A proposed town bylaw is aimed at keeping wandering bruins searching for fast food out of the congested downtown and nearby residential areas.
Police Chief Darrell Fennelly called them “very fun to look at, and they’re beautiful animals, but it’s a dangerous situation” as he sought Select Board support recently for the annual town meeting warrant.
“I’m not saying we all need to panic and be afraid of bears because they’re going to attack us and eat us,” he said. “Typically, they’re more afraid of us than we are of them. They just want to look for food, but the problem is, they’re wild animals.”
He cautioned that contact with them as they seek food or protect their cubs could be perilous.
“What this ordinance is intended to do is to separate us from the wildlife,” said Fennelly, the author of the detailed bylaw with major assistance from MassWildlife, the state agency that has determined that Stockbridge has the greatest number of bears in any Massachusetts town.
While it has been common to see the bears at night, Fennelly said, they now are venturing into the downtown during the day — “A very scary prospect.”
Fennelly stressed that, contrary to misconceptions circulating in town, the bylaw does not ban bird feeders.
“We are not going to be the bird feeder police,” he promised. “If you have a bird feeder in your yard, don’t expect the Stockbridge Police to come around handing out tickets.”
But, if a resident reports that a bear is damaging a property after snacking on birdseed at a neighbor’s feeder, “that’s when we need to have a conversation; we’re going to work collaboratively to solve the problem,” Fennelly explained.
Selectman Patrick White voiced support for the bylaw, acknowledging that he had misread part of it previously and might have been responsible for misinterpretation of the proposal.
“I’m completely comfortable with this,” he stated at the recent Select Board meeting. “It helps us protect bears by avoiding a bear interaction with a pet or human that could require not only injury, but euthanizing a bear.”
The bylaw is aimed at “keeping people away from bears and bears away from people,” the police chief agreed. But, he cited some people who actively are feeding them, and that the town lacks anything to correct that.
Dumpsters are the prime attraction for the bruins, Fennelly commented.
“If there’s no food source, they stop coming,” he asserted. “Bears are creatures of habit, they’re scavengers and their main goal in life is to eat. If we take away that food source, they stop coming around.”
He also noted that in nearly all cases, conversations produce a solution.
The text of the Wildlife Feeding Ordinance is available on the town website.
Among the key provisions of the draft bylaw:
• “No person shall intentionally or knowingly feed, use, place, provide, give, expose, deposit, scatter, distribute, leave or store any attractant that provides a lure, attraction, or enticement to wildlife on any property in the town of Stockbridge. Feed that is deposited by natural vegetation or found solely as a result of normal agricultural or gardening practices, as well as standing crops planted and left standing as wildlife food plots that may be used by wild animals, is not considered feeding for the purpose of these regulations and is allowed.”
• “The landowner or person responsible for premises where problems with wildlife feeding have occurred will be notified in writing of the attractant issue and offered suggestions for remediation by the Investigating Authority in cooperation with the Town of Stockbridge. Where a tenant or party other than the property owner is clearly responsible for the attractant, notification will be directed to the responsible party.”
• “Failure of the person to respond to a notice of an attractant issue and remove or contain the attractant in such a manner as to make it inaccessible to wildlife within 7 days may be construed as evidence that the wildlife feeding was done with the knowledge or consent of the landowner or responsible person and was intentional.”
• “If refuse containers are determined to be the sources of the wildlife feeding problem, the landowner or person responsible for the premises will be required to replace them with a bear-proof container or secure them in a bear-resistant structure. Failure to comply with an order to replace or secure refuse containers within 7 days will constitute a violation of this section.”
• “If a bear-proof container is damaged or defeated so that it may allow access by wildlife, repair or replacement must be made within 7 days after the damage is discovered.”
Potential fines for violators of the bylaw would be determined by the Select Board.
Voters will have the final say on the proposal at the annual town meeting at 10 a.m. June 12 on the grounds of the Stockbridge Town Offices, 50 Main St. Rain date and time, if necessary, will be 1 p.m. June 13.