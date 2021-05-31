STOCKBRIDGE — A new three-year contract between the town and the Stockbridge Police Association reflects a 2 percent annual pay increase, Town Administrator Michael Canales said.
The association, an AFL-CIO affiliate, is recognized by the town as the exclusive bargaining agent for the full-time police force, excluding the chief.
The 40-hour workweek includes four consecutive days, followed by two days off. Officers cover daytime, evening and overnight shifts. Overtime is paid at 1½ times the regular hourly pay rate when it exceeds eight hours per shift.
The pay scale for fiscal 2022, as of July 1, starts at $1,336 weekly, with $1,459 for officers with 15 years of service.
Longevity pay of $100 per year of service is added for officers who have completed five full years of service, capped at $1,500 at 15 years.
Paid vacation starts at 10 working days for officers with one through four years of service, rising to 15 working days for five through nine years of employment, topping out at 20 working days for those with 10 years of service or more.
The agreement, approved recently by the Select Board, also adds a 13th new paid holiday, Juneteenth (June 19), celebrating the emancipation of slaves in the U.S. The holiday is observed in 47 states, including Massachusetts.
The town recently has advertised to fill an available officer's position at $68,000 per year.
The contract specifies that “the town agrees that no member of the bargaining unit shall be reprimanded, disciplined or discharged without just cause.”