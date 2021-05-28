Lindsay Degnan and her nephew, Maxton Hankison, 9, study Norman Rockwell’s 1950 painting, "Shuffleton’s Barbershop," at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge on Thursday.
The painting depicts three small-town musicians in the back room of a local barbershop in the artist's then-hometown of Arlington, Vt.
"Shuffleton's Barbershop," gifted by Norman Rockwell to the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, has been on display at the Stockbridge museum since shortly after it was sold in April 2018.
Sunday is the last day the work will be on display in the Berkshires before heading to the West Coast, where it will be part of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art's collection.
PHOTOS BY BEN GARVER — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE