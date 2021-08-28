Stop & Shop stores now allow Massachusetts residents who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to pay with an Electronic Benefits Transfer card when ordering online for pickup or delivery.
Shoppers can add an EBT card to their account at StopandShop.com and choose to apply SNAP benefits at checkout, a Thursday news release said.
The change “will help expand safe shopping options for individuals and families who utilize SNAP to help buy nutritious and culturally relevant food,” Massachusetts Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said in the release.
There is a $2.95 fee for pickup orders at Stop & Shop, as well as a $9.95 fee for delivery orders of less than $100 or $6.95 for orders greater than $100. Customers still can use EBT cards at Stop & Shop stores.
Information about SNAP eligibility and applications can be found by calling 877-382-2363, and SNAP does not affect immigration status or play a role in the public charge test.