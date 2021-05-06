Stop & Shop and CVS have joined the growing list of entities that are offering walk-in immunizations for the COVID-19 vaccine.
In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Stop & Shop announced Thursday that it will provide same-day immunizations without an appointment at its pharmacy locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.
In the Berkshires, Stop & Shop has two outlets in Pittsfield and one in North Adams.
Customers still can schedule a vaccine appointment on Stop & Shop’s website, stopandshop.com, but appointments no longer are required to receive an immunization.
Availability of the vaccine to walk-ins will be determined by the supply levels in each store.
Stop & Shop operates more than 250 pharmacies across the Northeast, each offering either the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.
During immunization, customers will be required to wear personal protective equipment, and pharmacists will be equipped with masks, gloves and face shields.
CVS has opened COVID-19 vaccine appointments to walk-in patients at its 389 vaccine-carrying locations in Massachusetts, which represent about 94 percent of all the CVS outlets in the state.
Same-day scheduling, including appointments as soon as one hour from time of scheduling, also remains available on the CVS website, CVS.com, company spokesman Matt Blanchette told Boston.com.
Patients can check the pharmacy’s online scheduler throughout the day to see which locations have appointments available. But, the pharmacy says locations should have enough doses to accommodate all walk-ins.
In the Berkshires on Thursday morning, vaccine appointments were available at CVS pharmacies in Lanesborough and North Adams, but the company's outlets in Great Barrington, Lenox and Pittsfield were booked fully.