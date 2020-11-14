Stop & Shop has announced that it will close all of its stores in Massachusetts on Thanksgiving Day.
The company will close all of its stores and services, including pharmacies, for the day. All locations will reopen on Friday, Nov. 27 for usual business hours.
Stop & Shop's announcement comes after its grocery store rival, Big Y, announced earlier this fall that it would close for a two-day Thanksgiving break.
Big Y stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and on Nov. 27, but the company's gas stations will reopen on Friday after a one-day break.