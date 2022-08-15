Store at Five Corners to reopen Tuesday in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — After over two years of being closed, the Store at Five Corners at 4 New Ashford Road in Williamstown will reopen at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The move comes after The Store at Five Corners Stewardship Association bought the property earlier this year, and Corey Wentworth, who is a chef and Hancock resident, was announced as the operator of the store's kitchen and general store.

According to a news release, Wentworth and his team have been working diligently to refresh the 252-year-old building for customers. The operator/chef is working closely with Berkshire County farmers, purveyors, and artists to provide the foundation for the cafe menu, grocery items and gift selections.

“I want our customers and staff to enjoy a convivial atmosphere, delicious food, and each other’s company and conversation,” Wentworth said in a provided statement.

The cafe will offer a locally sourced, seasonally rotating menu, and the market shelves will be stocked with reasonably priced everyday basics and some new favorites. The menu will feature breakfast from 7:00 to 11:30 a.m., followed by sandwiches and salads, served until 7:00 p.m. A grab-and-go case will offer select menu items, prepared fresh daily, and weekly take-away dinner options, available in the late afternoon for those short on time and seeking restaurant-quality meals.

The store’s operating hours are Tuesday through Friday (7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.); Saturday (8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.) and Sunday (9:00am to 3:00pm).

The store hopes to obtain approval of an on-premise beer and wine license. If granted, the store will remain open until 9:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, with additional menu items and specials available during the expanded evening hours.