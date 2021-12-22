Stories from 2021 that stuck with us long after we read them

(If these stories don't load on the app, visit BerkshireEagle.com.)

There’s a reason these stories resonated with us. They give us pause; they serve as reminders and lessons to not take any day for granted. They show us what our neighbors are going through and in turn it can inspire us to help them. They’re the moments we overcame what we once thought was impossible, which lead to moments worth celebrating, both as old traditions and new memories.

Reminiscing on time spent with family and friends

Across the country, families are reuniting. For immigrants, it’s more complicated. As vaccination rates shot up this spring and summer, family reunions abounded. Vaccinated parents saw their adult children again; aunts and un…

“We understand,” Michelle Lopez said. “They have to protect the population [in Mexico], and the medical system is great, but it’s easily overwhelmed because it’s an island. We understand the health protections. It’s just sad.”

5 facts about Día de los Muertos (The Day of the Dead) Día de los Muertos is celebrated by many members of the Latino/Hispanic community members of the Berkshires. Recently, we asked Laura Cabrera to help us better understand the celebration of Dia de los Muertos, and a few of the traditions that go along with it. Here are a few facts she shared about Día de los Muertos …

"When I’m cooking, I hear the words of my grandmother and I feel they have not died," Cabrera says. "For me, she lives on with me because I carry her in my heart. The words that she left me, I think if we transmit to our children, our traditions, beliefs or myths will never die."

Learning that we shouldn't take our health for granted

'I'm on the right side of the dirt:' Love, luck and living with cancer at the Relay for Life Dalzell was 23 and working with animals — it was her dream job — when a “beautiful bull terrier” kicked her in the stomach. Dalzell went to a hospital with a sharp pain, and the doctors found a mass. “I had zero symptoms,” she said. “The whole story is pretty amazing.”

“I would’ve expected myself to fall apart,” one walker said. “And I did. But, then this calm came over me. You dig down into yourself and, at some point, it just comes naturally. You tell yourself, ‘I’ve got this. It’s gonna be fine.’”

'My daughter was gone.' A Dalton girl lost years to a rare illness. Inside her mom's fight for answers EAGLE INVESTIGATIONS: For most of her life, Teagan, 10, has suffered from an autoimmune disorder. Last year, advocates won a major battle when the state Legislature approved a bill to force insurers to cover treatments for the ailment known by the acronym PANDAS, which can cost tens of thousands of dollars for families like Teagan’s.

From cancer to COVID: This is the story of Rick Bua, a 67-year-old cancer survivor who was one of the first Massachusetts residents to test positive for the virus. In this story, he recounts finishing his chemo treatments in the spring of 2020, and only a few weeks later feeling very sick again. He is admitted to the hospital with a COVID-19 diagnosis. A year later, he received his vaccine and feels grateful to have his health back.

When our neighbors need help

Maggie Curtin kept a secret for much of her adult life: She couldn't read. But then, LitNet was created In honor of the Literacy Network of South Berkshire's 30th anniversary, we look back at one of the organization's first student-tutor pairings: Maggie Curtin and her tutor Andrew Pincus. “The day I had the breakthrough that I was going to be able to read, I cried for a long time,” Curtin said. “The pain of all those years needed to be released.”

'Kimber would be dead': How an overdose safety hotline saved a North Adams woman's life EAGLE INVESTIGATIONS: On a day that could have been her last, a woman struggling with substance use disorder in North Adams remembered a business card in her wallet — and picked up her phone. Call by call, the Never Use Alone program is saving lives.

"We do this because we have some underlying trauma," she said. "Usually, mental health issues. Everybody is struggling. Some people do it with legal things like alcohol or gambling. It doesn't make anybody 'less than.'”

Pittsfield entrepreneur, 8, directs profits to help homeless PITTSFIELD — First, she went door to door selling candy bars. Last summer, she ran her own lemonade stand. Now, she has her own apparel company.

Remembering those we have lost

On 9/11, a day unlike any other unfolds at The Berkshire Eagle, North Adams Transcript Several former and current Eagle staffers who were on duty Sept. 11, 2001, tell their stories of that day in their own words.

How a reporter reunited a young woman with a photograph of her late father after 18 years This story is about a photograph that sat stashed away in a reporter’s desk for almost 19 years and helped a young woman reconnect with a deceased dad she barely knew.

Celebrating diversity in our community

Amid Juneteenth's designation as a federal holiday, Berkshire residents talk of freedom While Juneteenth — it’s a combination of the words “June” and “19th” — has been celebrated by African Americans since the late 1800s, Saturday…

North Adams ushering in a historically diverse City Council Elections brought not only more gender diversity to the mayor's office, but also more racial diversity and LGBTQ representation to the City Council.

How to move forward against the odds

Uprooted in Alford? Even as small farm's bounty arrives, its future is cloudy Here she is, poised to lose her farm at the end of this growing season, a soil toiler in these Berkshire Hills, uprooted again.

In Clarksburg, water isn't coming out of the faucet. Fixing the problem is expensive, and nobody’s getting paid. EAGLE INVESTIGATIONS: What happens in a tiny water district when nothing comes out of the taps? Volunteers get to work, against long odds and with scant resources. Meet the heroes of the Briggsville Water District in Clarksburg.

Circumstances aside, at PALC graduation, the pomp — satisfaction, too — is palpable PITTSFIELD — Before Sarina Mead and 44 other graduates could gaze upon the high school diploma with their names etched in ink, they each had o…

