A fierce rain and windstorm, highly unusual for Christmas, has prompted a pair of severe weather alerts for western New England, including the Berkshires, southern Vermont as well as nearby eastern New York and northwest Connecticut.
A flood watch is in effect for the region from 6 p.m. Christmas Eve until 6 p.m. Christmas Day, while a high wind watch is posted from 4 p.m. Christmas Eve until 10 a.m. Christmas Day.
A sharp temperature rise topping out in the 50s — combined with heavy rain and a snowpack already starting to melt on top of partially frozen terrain — poses a threat of rapidly rising river flows that could reach “critical levels,” according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.
The only silver lining is that the storm coincides with the year’s quietest day, as most workplaces and all schools are closed, meaning residents can hunker down and avoid travel, already recommended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The storm intensifying over the Midwest on Wednesday will move into southwest Quebec by early Friday, unleashing torrents of rain in the Northeast, anywhere from 1 to 3 inches, on top of a deep snowpack “ripened” for a quick melt, forecasters pointed out. The result: urban and flash flooding in poor-drainage areas, with some rivers potentially rising above flood stage, especially the Hoosic from Williamstown through North Adams.
Southeast winds blowing at 20 to 30 mph may gust into 60 mph gales on Christmas Eve, causing blown-down trees and power lines, the government forecasters cautioned. Widespread power blackouts are possible, especially at higher elevations, and anyone venturing out on the roads will encounter obstacles, as well as widespread areas of dense fog from late evening until dawn and beyond on Friday.
The greatest impact of the torrential downpours and windstorms are expected early Christmas Day, from midnight to dawn. Temperatures in the mid-50s, possibly even 60, will plummet into the 30s and 20s by nighttime Friday as a blast of cold air trails the storm system.
To make matters worse, the storm was slowing down on Wednesday, meaning the unseasonably warm temperatures and strong winds will last longer, meaning greater snowmelt.
After the cold air envelops the region on Friday, snow showers are expected as the storm’s farewell offering, and roadways could become slick by nighttime and definitely on Saturday morning.
The weekend looks seasonably cold and dry, with temperatures rising above normal next week as several weaker storms pass through the Northeast.