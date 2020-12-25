A storm that knocked out power and felled trees across Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York and other states largely spared Berkshire households.
Wind speeds reached nearly 60 m.p.h overnight in North County, as widespread rainfall led the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning.
By 10:30 a.m., the storm had dropped more than one inch of rain in parts of North and South County, and close to .9 inches in Pittsfield, with more rain expected until midday.
"It's a significant rain event, and combined with snow melt, it causes some flood issues," said Ray O'Keefe, a meteorologist with the NWS in Albany. "We have a general flood advisory out for the county, for urban areas, small streams, that kind of thing. The underpass in town that always gets flooded when it rains probably got flooded with this."
Williamstown registered 57 m.p.h. winds just as residents were waking up on Christmas morning, while Pittsfield and North Adams saw 47 and 45 m.p.h. winds respectively in the middle of the night.
O'Keefe said the wind speeds in Williamstown were among the highest recorded in eastern New York and western Massachusetts.
But the lights stayed on for almost everyone, with fewer than 50 households out of power across the region by the morning, according to Eversource and National Grid.
The storm made its biggest impact in Williamstown, where an outage starting at 8 a.m. affected about 15 National Grid customers. The NWS also issued a flood warning for the town, cautioning residents that the Hoosic River was expected to crest in the afternoon and fall back below flood stage by the evening.
Another six customers were out of power in Sandisfield from fallen tree limbs, according to Eversource. The power went out around 6:30 a.m.
There were also a handful of small outages in Pittsfield, Lenox, New Marlborough, Sheffield, Egremont and Great Barrington, each affecting fewer than 5 customers. Power was expected to be restored around the region by 12:30 p.m. at the latest.
Power outages appeared to be more significant across Connecticut and other parts of Massachusetts.