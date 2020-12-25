A storm that knocked out power and felled trees across Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York and other states largely has spared households in the Berkshires.
Wind speeds reached nearly 60 mph overnight in North County, as widespread rainfall led the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning.
By 10:30 a.m. Friday, the storm had dropped more than 1 inch of rain in parts of North and South County, and close to 0.9 of an inch in Pittsfield, with more rain expected through the middle of the day. Flooding was reported around Otis, on Route 23.
"It's a significant rain event, and combined with snowmelt, it causes some flood issues," said Ray O'Keefe, a meteorologist with the weather service in Albany, N.Y. "We have a general flood advisory out for the county, for urban areas, small streams, that kind of thing. The underpass in town that always gets flooded when it rains probably got flooded with this."
Williamstown registered 57 mph winds just as residents were waking up on Christmas morning, while Pittsfield and North Adams registered winds of 47 and 45 mph, respectively, overnight.
O'Keefe said the wind speeds in Williamstown were among the highest recorded in Eastern New York and Western Massachusetts.
There were reports of small trees and power wires downed by the storm, including a small fire started by wires in New Marlborough.
But, the lights stayed on for almost everyone: About 50 customers across the region were without power by the morning, according to Eversource and National Grid.
The storm made its biggest impact in Williamstown, where an outage starting at 8 a.m. affected about 15 National Grid customers. The weather service issued a flood warning for the town, cautioning residents that the Hoosic River was expected to crest in the afternoon and fall back below flood stage by the evening.
Six customers in Sandisfield were without power because of fallen tree limbs, according to Eversource. The power went out about 6:30 a.m.
There were a handful of small outages in Pittsfield, Lenox, New Marlborough, Sheffield, Egremont and Great Barrington, each affecting fewer than five customers. Power was restored by midday for most customers, according to National Grid.
A series of small outages was reported in Mount Washington midmorning, affecting 11 National Grid customers.
Power outages appeared to be more significant across Connecticut and other parts of Massachusetts.