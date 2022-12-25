Storm-related crash involving a truck displaces several families in New Lebanon, N.Y., just before Christmas

NEW LEBANON, N.Y. — A “horrible” crash involving icy roads and an out of control tractor-trailer, which wound up slamming into two buildings near town hall, forced several families out of their homes during a winter storm on the day before Christmas Eve.
According to Marcie Robertson, town clerk of of New Lebanon, N.Y., “There was a horrible accident yesterday across from the Town Hall where a giant tanker truck lost control on the icy road and hit two buildings.”
There were no injuries, but there are still several families who had to flee the building without anything but what they had on them.
“We now have many community members who are displaced for Christmas,” Robertson said via email. “We have taken care of getting them a place to stay, but they had to leave with the clothes on their back and they have nothing. They basically need everything from clothing to toiletries to food.” She said people have been asking how they can help. Robertson said the displaced have asked for gift cards for groceries and other supplies.
Maverick’s, a sandwich shop on Route 20, has offered to collect donations that people want to drop off during their normal hours of 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. next week for the families.
“We are so grateful to live in such an amazing community where so many people have reached out asking how they can help,” Robertson said.