Storms knocked out power in parts of Berkshires on Saturday, but tornado warning passes with no activity

The threat of wide-spread severe weather — including a tornado — all but fizzled Saturday evening as a line of thunderstorms swept through the Berkshires with some high winds and heavy downpours.
The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., issued a tornado warning for the northern part of the county around 6 p.m. NWS radar indicated tornadic activity with the line of storms triggered by a strong cold front pushing through the region. However, no tornado touchdown occurred and authorities in North Berkshire reported on Sunday no significant damage from the storms.
The high winds did cause a pair of known power outages, the worst in Dalton. The utility serving the town, Eversource, reported roughly 1,000 customers lost service between 6 and 7 p.m., according to a company spokesman on Sunday.
Several pine trees knocked down wires on Route 9 just east of Holiday Brook Farm. Eversource crews had all electricity restored by 8 p.m. Saturday.
National Grid handled the other outage in Great Barrington, were a tree brought down power lines on Stony Brook Road off Monument Valley Road.