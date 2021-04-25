PITTSFIELD — Every year, lots of well-meaning people show up at the Berkshire Humane Society with cats they found roaming their neighborhood.
But, what seems like a good deed oftentimes creates a headache for the humane society. Many of these cats aren't strays — they are outdoor cats that have wandered from their home.
Once they are at the humane society on Barker Road, the odds of getting them back to their owner are close to nil, according to Erin Starsja, feline and small-animal manager.
"Our return-to-owner rate is probably only 2 percent — very, very low," Starsja said. "A lot of people don't know what to do when their pet goes missing, which is another thing we are trying to educate people about. People will wait too long, especially if their cat is used to being outside."
With the weather beginning to warm and with more cats venturing outside, Starsja and her colleagues at the humane society are offering tips for how to tell the difference between a stray cat and one that has an owner.
Common signs that a cat has an owner and is just passing through the area include: the cat confidently roams around in the middle of the day; the cat appears clean and healthy; and the cat does not search for food.
"If these apply, the cat likely belongs to someone," the humane society said in a news release. "However, you should always try to confirm this."
One way to prevent your cat from going missing is to have the animal microchipped. All cats that are brought to the humane society are scanned so that if they are microchipped, they easily can be returned to their owner.
The cost of getting a cat microchipped at the humane society is $20, and the service comes with one-year complimentary registration.
Starsja said it also is important for owners to look for a missing cat immediately. Some people wait weeks, even months, before beginning to look, she added.
The issue of people dropping off strays at the shelter that really aren't strays has been a problem for years, but the numbers have been declining because of increased awareness of responsible ownership, and spay and neuter efforts, Starsja said.
The number of stray cats being admitted to the humane society has fallen by about 20 percent, compared with 10 years ago.
Although Starsja would like to see fewer cats that have owners show up at the humane society, she emphasized that animals that appear to legitimately need help should be brought to the shelter. "We are open admission," she said. "We will take any animal that needs to come to us."