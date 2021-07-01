LENOX — Since 1929, the Boston Pops has presented a free July 4th concert on Boston’s Esplanade, reimagined starting in 1974 with fireworks and cannons for the grand finale, televised nationally on CBS and other networks in recent decades.
This Sunday, the tradition resumes after a hiatus last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In recent years, the celebratory event typically has attracted at least a half-million spectators in Boston, so, this summer, it has been relocated to Tanglewood, with a capacity crowd of 9,000, in keeping with health and safety precautions as the pandemic recedes.
All 9,000 tickets have been distributed, meaning the celebratory concert is sold out. The crowd limit applying to all Tanglewood performances for this summer’s festival was set by the Tri-Town Health Department’s Stockbridge and Lenox health boards, in consultation with Boston Symphony Orchestra officials.
For large-attendance events during the season, including the July 4 celebration, parking will be available at the Lions Gate on Hawthorne Road, in addition to the Main Gate lots on West Street (Route 183). Gates open at 5 p.m. for Sunday's event.
Under the guidelines for all BSO season events July 9 to Aug. 16, 2,400 patrons will be accommodated in the Koussevitzky Music Shed, with 6,600 on the lawn. The postseason Popular Artists Series, also limited to 9,000 total attendance, will offer Shed seating for 4,800, plus the lawn.
The Boston Pops Spectacular, as the event is branded, will be the first in-person concert at Tanglewood since Sept. 1, 2019. Last summer’s festival was canceled for the first time since 1943, during the World War II era. Most of the Pops musicians are members of the Boston Symphony, augmented by freelance regulars.
There will be no fireworks at Tanglewood after the performance, which runs from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Instead, the city of Boston will sponsor a fireworks display at the Boston Common.
While the Tanglewood event will be televised and streamed live, there will be no jumbo video screens or concert sound at Tanglewood for the fireworks show from 10:30 to 11 p.m.
The concert telecast, as well as the fireworks from Boston, will be streamed at Bloomberg.com, on Bloomberg’s mobile and Apple TV platforms, and televised on Bloomberg TV (available on cable systems). The digital concert stream will be available for 24 days after the July 4 performance.
The Tanglewood program lineup includes patriotic favorites led by Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart, with guest appearances by Jon Batiste, bandleader of the CBS-TV “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and R&B, soul and gospel singer Mavis Staples.
Batiste won the Academy Award for best original score for the Pixar film “Soul.” Staples, also a civil rights activist, won a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, was inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and also was honored by the Kennedy Center.
The six-string soldiers of the U.S. Army Field Band and the U.S. Air Force Band’s Singing Sergeants, the official chorus of the Air Force, also will be featured during the show.
After “The Star-Spangled Banner,” a medley saluting the U.S. armed forces and a patriotic singalong, Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” will conclude the concert in full blast, with live cannon and bells.
“Though health concerns related to the pandemic have abated over the last few weeks, after careful consideration we determined there wasn’t enough time to organize the many forces needed to safely return to the Esplanade and present what is considered one of the largest concert events in the world,” Lockhart said.
“We decided that it just wasn’t advisable to squeeze what is normally a 10-month planning period into a five-week window.”
When the BSO announced the event’s relocation to Tanglewood on June 11, it stated that priority guest invitations would go to veterans and other members of the military, first responders, health care workers and community groups.