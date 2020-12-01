A late-fall storm dumped more than an inch of rain in Pittsfield on Monday, with wind gusts reaching more than 40 mph in northern Berkshire County.
The highest wind gust of 44 mph was recorded in Williamstown at 6:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.
Although the storm brought down some large tree branches, there were no reports of significant damage. Strong winds typically don't cause a lot of damage this time of year because most of the leaves have already fallen off of the trees, said meteorologist Dan Thompson.
The storm caused some power outages in Berkshire County, but as of Tuesday morning electricity had been restored to those households, according to outage maps from National Grid and Eversource.
In Eastern Massachusetts, thousands of households were still without power as of Tuesday morning.
Temperatures are expected to be mild on Tuesday, with highs in the mid-50s and scattered storms later in the afternoon. Wednesday should bring cooler temperatures, with highs only reaching into the 30s.