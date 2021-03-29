More than 300 residences in Berkshire County were without power Monday morning as strong winds lashed through the region.
The majority of the outages — 181 — were in Becket, where nearly 10 percent of the town's residences had lost electricity. Other towns reporting outages included Lee (93), Savoy (41), the New Marlborough area (40), Egremont (23) and Windsor (19), according to National Grid and Eversource outage maps.
A wind advisory remains in effect for Berkshire County until 4 p.m. Monday. The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., warns that wind speeds could reach up to 60 mph and cause damage to trees and power lines.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches, according to the advisory. "If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows," it stated. "Use caution if you must drive."