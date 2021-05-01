PITTSFIELD— A structure fire damaged a two-story apartment building at 48-50 Fourth St. on Saturday morning, according to the Pittsfield Fire Department.
No one was injured in the blaze, which was reported at 10:13 a.m. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The Red Cross is working on finding alternative living arrangements for the eight occupants of the structure's two apartments, which include three adults and five children.
Three engine companies, a tower truck and a staff vehicle responded to the scene after the Fire Department received a report of a building fire that was potentially started under the front porch. When they arrived on the scene, firefighters found an active fire burning along the first floor deck and into the first floor wall area. Smoke was exiting from all floors of the house, including the basement, and was progressively worsening. The fire was stopped just short of the second floor. Fire crews remained on the scene for two hours assisting Fire Department investigators and checking for hot spots.
In a statement, Deputy Fire Chief Neil Myers said quick action by a tenant who called 911 and a rapid, efficient response from the Fire Department prevented the blaze from getting worse.
"This is an old balloon-frame constructed home, meaning there are no fire stops in the wall cavities," Myers said, "which allows fire to rapidly extend up and into the attic if not stopped quick."
County Ambulance and Pittsfield Police assisted at the scene. The building received approximately $15,000 worth of damage, according to the Fire Department. Fire and heat damage were reported on the front deck and first floor front wall. Smoke damage was reported throughout both apartments.