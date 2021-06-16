PITTSFIELD — A student is facing discipline after bringing an airsoft gun to Reid Middle School on Wednesday, according to Pittsfield Public Schools Superintendent Joseph Curtis.
The discovery came after several students told school administrators they'd seen another student with what appeared to be a weapon, Curtis said.
“Thankfully, those students came forward, went to school administrators, and school administrators immediately had the student brought into the office without any incident,” Curtis told The Eagle.
Their notification prompted school officials to order students to remain in place for about 2 to 4 minutes while officials seized the student’s bag and brought the student into the office.
The student’s family was called and district officials searched the student’s bag, finding the airsoft gun, according to Curtis, who said a “full investigation” will be conducted. Preliminarily, officials believe the student may have brought the airsoft gun to school to return it to another student.
Right now, administrators do not believe that "the student was bringing it with any intent of showcasing it or using it in any way.”
The student will be disciplined, he said, and if any other students are found to have been involved, they could face consequences too.
“The student involved has been removed from the school and will face legal and school-based consequences, up to and including long-term suspension and charges being filed,” said Curtis in a mass call to Pittsfield Public School families alerting them to the incident.
He thanked the Pittsfield Police Department and students for cooperating and assisting. The matter was referred to the School Resource Officer.
“Students communicating with school employees were essential today in creating a safer day for all Reid Middle School students,” said Curtis.