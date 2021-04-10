SHEFFIELD — A fellowship in honor of Samya Stumo, who died two years ago in an airline crash, has been launched to support young women who also want to pursue ideas to revolutionize global public health.

This year, the Washington-based ThinkWell Institute will fund four women from several countries through the Samya Rose Stumo Memorial Fellowship for Global Health to work full time for one year on a project of their choosing.

This year's fellows hail from Kenya, Ethiopia, Bangladesh and Indonesia.

ThinkWell, a nonprofit dedicated to improving access to health care and currently working to help countries find ways to pay for and deliver COVID-19 vaccines, has, so far, raised about $400,000 as it begins to support an increasing number of fellows into the future, said founder and CEO Yogesh Rajkotia.

Stumo, a Sheffield native, died in the 2019 Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people, as she began traveling to Kenya and Uganda for public health work with ThinkWell.

She was 24, and already a passionate innovator, when the Boeing Max 737 jet went down right after takeoff, six months after another Max jet crashed in the Java Sea.

The crashes grounded the planes worldwide and set off multiple federal investigations in which Boeing was found to have cut corners when building the jets and federal regulators were lacking during certification of the planes.

As her family members continue to fight for airline safety, as well as corporate and regulatory ethics, they also are governing the trust to ensure that women like Stumo have a chance to make a difference for humanity.

"The great thing about it is that no longer will it be only people like Samya coming from the U.S. or Europe; these are people who are applying to work in their own countries," said Stumo's mother, Nadia Milleron, of Sheffield. "It’s something Samya would really like."

It also is giving women without resources a chance, Rajkotia said.

"There are a lot of young women out there who are incredible thinkers, and it's just really hard to get a leg up," he added. "Samya fought through the system and worked to be in a position of influence. We're really trying to find young women who have a lot of enthusiasm and flair and spark and a burning desire to see change, and to help them start making that change."

He said there are two types of women the fellowship will help: one has an idea but no support, the others want to make change but aren't sure how. ThinkWell will co-create with them, Rajkotia said.

The Stumo family wants the fellowship funded for 50 years, reflecting what members believe would have been Stumo's productive life, had she not died so young.

Stumo studied medical anthropology at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, and received a master's degree in global health from the University of Copenhagen. She previously worked as a consultant for the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, monitoring viral hepatitis in more than 27 European countries.

ThinkWell and the family are hoping to find more women like Stumo, and will continue to fundraise to add more fellows to the program every year. A GoFundMe account is collecting donations.

The fellowship also is one way that the family and ThinkWell employees are dealing with the loss.

"We've been in mourning for some time now," Rajkotia said. "It’s really affected the office hard."