For the first time this season, a swirling current of Arctic air is churning toward the Northeast, promising an icy blast of winds and intense cold for Berkshire County this weekend.
The unwelcome chunk of the polar vortex promises to send early morning lows to zero or below starting Friday, with daytime highs struggling to reach 10, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., stated.
Fierce, frigid northwest winds gusting to 30 mph or higher will pose the risk of frostbite on exposed skin within 30 minutes, the government agency cautioned.
“Everyone will wake up Friday morning with wind chill values between 10 to 25 below,” said Paul Caiano, meteorologist for WAMC Northeast Public Radio and NewsChannel 13. “Not much rebound on Friday afternoon, with gusty northwest winds keeping it frigid, making it feel like it’s well below zero all day long.”
Little if any relief is in prospect for Friday night, with wind chills colder than 15 below again, and air temperatures around zero.
On Saturday, the bitterly cold, dangerous winds should subside, but temperatures won’t make it above the mid-teens, with below zero readings early Sunday morning before the coldest air of the winter begins to retreat.
The wind chill advisory issued by government forecasters extends until noon Friday after going into effect late Thursday evening. Additional advisories may be issued for Friday night into Saturday.
During the brief return of old-fashioned winter, daytime skies should be sunny, with generally clear nights.
A storm tracking cross-country from the Pacific Northwest could cause some accumulating snow early next week over New England and New York, but the prospects were 50-50 as of Thursday’s outlook.
The storm system will be near Illinois and Indiana on Sunday, and its slow progress toward the mid-Atlantic states will determine how much, if any, snow reaches the Berkshires by early Monday.
After the system hits the Appalachian Mountains, it’s expected to weaken, setting the stage for a coastal storm that could turn into a nor’easter and potentially prolong the snowfall for several days.
Either way, temperatures will begin returning to normal for the beginning of February on Monday, with highs breaking above freezing by next Thursday.