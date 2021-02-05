Last Sunday, Dionne Hamilton was at work, cleaning COVID-19 patient rooms in an intensive care unit at Berkshire Medical Center.
This Sunday, she will be aboard the New England Patriots’ plane to Florida, on her way to watch Tom Brady play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.
“My manager called, and I said, ‘Don’t tell me I won a ticket to the Super Bowl!’” she remembered. “I think I blew out their eardrums.”
Robert and Jonathan Kraft, the owners of the New England Patriots — that’s Brady’s longtime former team — announced this week that they would fly 76 New England health care workers to the event in Tampa, Fla. — a gesture meant to recognize the efforts of hospital staff and to promote vaccinations.
Also, the National Football League has invited 7,500 other vaccinated health care staff to see the Buccaneers go up against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Among the Kraft invitees are two Berkshire Medical Center employees: Hamilton, a housekeeper on BMC’s Environmental Services Team, and Kate Heath, a registered nurse in the Critical Care Unit.
The Krafts gave tickets to hospitals across Massachusetts, along with a handful to other New England states. BHS announced Thursday that its slots would go to Hamilton and Heath.
David Phelps, Berkshire Health Systems president and CEO, thanked the Krafts and the Patriots for recognizing health care workers. “We are incredibly proud of all of our staff at BMC and BHS for the work they have done since day one of this crisis,” he said. “Though we can only send two employees, each and every one of our staff members is deserving of this VIP Super Bowl opportunity.”
Phelps also thanked the Krafts for their advocacy around vaccines and personal protective equipment. In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the family used the Patriots’ plane to retrieve supplies for medical workers from China.
Hamilton told The Eagle that the Super Bowl trip will be her first vacation in more than five years — and the first of this kind that she ever has been on.
“I’m not a spontaneous person, so, this is really new to me,” she said. “But, I didn’t even think twice about it.”
She said she has spent the past year worried about getting sick or bringing the virus to her family. Still, when a deadly outbreak hit Hillcrest Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, she volunteered to pick up extra shifts to cover for staff who had fallen ill.
Some days, she would leave Berkshire Medical Center just after sunrise, put on full PPE once again and head directly to a shift at Hillcrest.
“They didn’t have anybody,” she said. “They needed people. You want to help.”
When her team at BMC passed around a sign-up sheet for employees interested in the Super Bowl trip, she just was finishing up another overnight in the intensive care unit. Heath, who became a fan of the Patriots and Brady thanks to her two sons, was doubtful that it would amount to anything. But, she put down her name.
When she first told her sons that she would be going to Tampa, they barely believed her.
“Then they were like, ‘Mom, you gotta go!’” she said. So, she decided to take advantage of the full package — including two nights in a hotel, a Patriots gift bag and a Miley Cyrus concert exclusively for fully vaccinated health care workers.
For Heath, the good news sank in slowly.
“It took a couple days for me to think, ‘They’re not just gonna pull this away,’” she admitted. “To have our experience validated, to have all these difficult things we’ve been struggling with acknowledged at this level, it feels really special.”
As an intensive care nurse, Heath spent most of the past year working directly with COVID-19 patients, except for a brief lull in the summer.
“I absolutely love my job because it puts me so close to people, helping them through the toughest times of their lives,” she said. “Then, this year, it became one of the toughest times of my life.”
Heath and her family, longtime Philadelphia Eagles fans, had been to several preseason games before the pandemic, and they often joked about going to the Super Bowl. Even though they never were a Patriots family, Heath says, her household still has a lot of admiration for Brady. So, she probably will be rooting for the Buccaneers on Sunday.
“It’s very hard to not respect Tom Brady and what he’s done,” she said.
Hamilton, meanwhile, would not divulge who she would be cheering for. But, she said, she particularly was excited to see Brady.
“His smile is priceless,” she said. “He smiles, and it’s like everything lights up.”