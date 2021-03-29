NORTH ADAMS — A 17-year-old accused of killing a Springfield man in Adams last week shot the victim, believed to be his stepfather and drug-dealing partner, in the head, according to court documents.
Angel R. Nieves was ordered held without bail Monday, after pleading not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder for allegedly killing Benjamin Martinez Jr. on Thursday.
Martinez, 34, of Springfield, was found dead of a gunshot wound to the back of the head on the third floor of 1 East Hoosac St. According to court documents, the Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force knew the residents of the address were actively selling drugs.
The court released a probable cause affidavit compiled by law enforcement that summarized witness interviews and information gleaned from area surveillance cameras. The affidavit was redacted to obscure the identities of the witnesses and their relationship to the victim and defendant.
According to the affidavit, Adams Police Officer Josh Baker found Martinez unresponsive lying on his back and bleeding from his head in the third-floor apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene by an Adams Ambulance paramedic at 9:17 p.m.
When police arrived, the woman who called police was sitting on the floor beside Martinez, crying and holding his hand while she talked on a cellphone. She told police she had been with Martinez earlier that day in Pittsfield.
She said she was concerned about his safety, and found his body on the floor when she arrived at the apartment to check on him.
A witness interviewed by investigators said Martinez, also known as “Chuck,” worked as a roofer and “does different jobs.” Witnesses said he also sold drugs from an apartment he subleased in exchange for narcotics, the affidavit said.
Another witness told investigators that “Chuck” and a teenager she knew as “ 'Lil Man” would come from Springfield to Adams periodically to sell drugs from the apartment.
Sometime in the past month, the two had a falling-out over money, according to the witness, who identified Nieves from a still photo captured from surveillance video. Another witness also identified the person in the photo as Nieves.
And early Friday morning, another witness came to the Adams Police Department and told investigators a person who matched Nieves’ description, whom he knew only as “G,” had sold him cocaine at the house the afternoon before the shooting.
Later, he said, while he was in a downstairs apartment at the house, he saw Nieves walk upstairs to the third floor, and a short time later heard the sound of a gunshot. Nieves then ran back down the stairs and pointed a gun at the man, allegedly telling him he’d “murk'ed” someone who stole from him.
He said “the other guy upstairs was stealing his stuff,” according to the affidavit.
The witness agreed to retrieve Nieves’ phone charger from the third floor, where he saw Martinez’s body, police said, and then tried to help Nieves find a ride to Springfield.
After failing to find a cab or a bus, the two walked to an address on Park Street, where Nieves charged his phone and called a woman who agreed to give him a ride.
State police arrested Nieves on Friday night in Springfield.
Asked whether authorities were investigating anyone else in the shooting, Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington declined to answer directly but said “at this time, we're confident that we have more than enough probable cause for the current complaint against Mr. Nieves.”
The first officer on the scene found one .380-caliber shell casing on the floor beside Martinez, the affidavit said. Speaking to reporters after Nieves’ arraignment, Harrington declined to say whether the weapon used in the killing had been recovered.
Nieves told a witness he planned to sell the firearm, according to the affidavit.
Witnesses described Nieves as Martinez’s stepson, though police are investigating the relationship between the two, according to Andrew McKeever, spokesman for the DA’s Office. The affidavit said that whether Martinez married Nieves’ biological mother is unclear, though the two had children together.
Nieves’ last confirmed address is listed as an apartment in Cambridge, but authorities said that he had relocated to a home in Athol after a disagreement with his mother and traveled “to the western part” of the state to “work” with his stepfather.
In Massachusetts, juveniles older than 14 charged with first- or second-degree murder are tried as adults. Nieves is a few months short of 18.
“It is unusual in my experience being here in Berkshire County for a homicide charge against somebody who is a teenager,” Harrington said.
Nieves, who was represented by defense attorney Andrew Hochberg, is being held at a Department of Youth Services facility in Roslindale in the eastern part of the state. He appeared virtually before Judge Paul Vrabel for the midday hearing in Northern Berkshire District Court. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 28.
Though the murder case began in District Court, it is expected to be transferred to the Superior Court, pending a grand jury indictment.
The homicide is being investigated by Adams Police, the state police detective unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, North Adams Police and the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office.