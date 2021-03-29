NORTH ADAMS — The juvenile charged with murder last week in the shooting death of a Springfield man has been identified as Angel R. Nieves, according to the Northern Berkshire District Court clerk’s office.
State police arrested Nieves, 17, on Friday night in Springfield on a charge of first-degree murder, the Berkshire District Attorney’s office said. He is accused of killing Benjamin Martinez, 34.
Nieves is being held at the Division of Youth Services Center in Roslindale in the eastern part of the state.
He is due to appear virtually at an arraignment set for about noon Monday.
In Massachusetts, juveniles over 14 charged with first- or second-degree murder are tried as adults, said Clerk-Magistrate Timothy Morey.
Authorities found Martinez dead of a gunshot wound Thursday in an apartment at 1 East Hoosac St. in Adams. They were called to the scene by someone who discovered Martinez’s body.
The shooting was investigated by Adams police, the state police detective unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, North Adams police and the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities have released few details about the incident. Morey said a redacted police report about the events that led to Nieves’ arrest is expected to be released following his arraignment.