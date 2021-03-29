NORTH ADAMS — A juvenile accused in last week's fatal shooting in Adams was ordered held without bail Monday.
Angel R. Nieves, 17, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Northern Berkshire District Court on a charge of first-degree murder for allegedly killing Benjamin Martinez.
Nieves was being held at the Division of Youth Services Center in Roslindale in the eastern part of the state, and appeared virtually before Judge Paul Vrabel for the midday hearing. He is due back in court April 28.
Martinez, 34, of Springfield, was found dead of a gunshot wound Thursday in an apartment at 1 East Hoosac St. in Adams.
District Attorney Andrea Harrington told reporters after the arraignment that Martinez was shot in the back of his head.
State police arrested Nieves, 17, on Friday night in Springfield. Harrington said he was a resident of the Springfield area.
Nieves’ murder case has begun in District Court, but is expected to be transferred to the Superior Court pending a grand jury indictment, Harrington said.
In Massachusetts, juveniles over 14 charged with first- or second-degree murder are tried as adults, said Clerk-Magistrate Timothy Morey.
The shooting was investigated by Adams police, the state police detective unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, North Adams police and the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office.
This story will be updated.