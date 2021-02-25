NORTHAMPTON — A man suspected of robbing a Northampton bank branch late Thursday morning was arrested about an hour later in a Franklin County town, east of the Berkshire County line.
The man’s identity was not released by state police. It wasn’t clear how much money the suspect is believed to have taken from the bank.
Dave Procopio, director of media communications for the state police, said an alert went out to police departments in the region after the 11:30 a.m. robbery at People’s United Bank that the suspect had fled in a Ford pickup.
At about 12:30, the truck model described in that alert was seen in Charlemont, a town on Route 2 in western Franklin County. A trooper from the Shelburne Falls barracks identified a man who matched the description of the robbery suspect, Procopio said.
Once other troopers arrived, the suspect was arrested, Procopio said, and later turned over to Northampton police. The bank branch robbed is on King Street, north of the city's center.