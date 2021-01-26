The man suspected in a robbery spree across Pittsfield and Lenox on Sunday night and Monday morning is being held without the right to bail pending a dangerousness hearing.
Patrick Sheerin, 28, of Pittsfield, was arraigned Tuesday on multiple counts in connection with the robberies, which occurred at five convenience stores between shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 a.m. Monday.
He allegedly demanded cash from the businesses and said he had a weapon, although none was displayed, police said.
Sheerin is accused of robbing two Lipton Marts — on South Street in Pittsfield, and Pittsfield Road in Lenox — and Palmers Variety on Elm Street in Pittsfield, all within about 25 minutes on Sunday night. A few hours later he allegedly hit the Cumberland Farms on Dalton Avenue, followed by a Convenience Plus, also on Dalton Avenue, both in Pittsfield.
He was arrested without incident a few hours later.
He pleaded not guilty in Central Berkshire District Court on Tuesday to two counts of armed robbery; one count of unarmed robbery; two counts of attempt to commit a crime; and two counts of assault. He was also charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Sheerin is scheduled to return to court Feb 2 for a dangerousness hearing.