Robbery suspect

Video surveillance captured this image of the suspect in a string of robberies in Pittsfield and Lenox on Sunday evening and early Monday. Patrick Sheerin, of Pittsfield, is being held without bail on multiple charges in the incidents.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY PITTSFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT

The man suspected in a robbery spree across Pittsfield and Lenox on Sunday night and Monday morning is being held without the right to bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

Patrick Sheerin, 28, of Pittsfield, was arraigned Tuesday on multiple counts in connection with the robberies, which occurred at five convenience stores between shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 a.m. Monday. 

He allegedly demanded cash from the businesses and said he had a weapon, although none was displayed, police said.

Sheerin is accused of robbing two Lipton Marts — on South Street in Pittsfield, and Pittsfield Road in Lenox — and Palmers Variety on Elm Street in Pittsfield, all within about 25 minutes on Sunday night. A few hours later he allegedly hit the Cumberland Farms on Dalton Avenue, followed by a Convenience Plus, also on Dalton Avenue, both in Pittsfield.

He was arrested without incident a few hours later.

He pleaded not guilty in Central Berkshire District Court on Tuesday to two counts of armed robbery; one count of unarmed robbery; two counts of attempt to commit a crime; and two counts of assault. He was also charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Sheerin is scheduled to return to court Feb 2 for a dangerousness hearing.

Francesca Paris can be reached at fparis@berkshireeagle.com and 510-207-2535.

Tags

Francesca Paris covers North Adams for The Berkshire Eagle. A California native and Williams College alumna, she has worked at NPR in Washington, D.C. and WBUR in Boston, as a news reporter, producer and editor. Find her on Twitter at @fparises.