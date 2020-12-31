PITTSFIELD — The man authorities accuse of firing gunshots in the city last week has been ordered held without the right to bail before trial following a dangerousness hearing earlier this week.
Chad Hooks, 32, of Pittsfield faces unlicensed gun and narcotics trafficking charges in connection with the Dec. 22 shooting in the area of Daniels and Madison avenues. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Hooks appeared in Central Berkshire District Court on Tuesday remotely via videoconference. On top of the five criminal charges brought against Hooks following the shooting, authorities have issued a pair of new charges against him, on which Hooks was arraigned Tuesday.
The new charges are assault and battery on a family or household member and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, dating back to a domestic incident authorities say occurred on Dec. 4.
After the hearing, Judge Mark Pasquariello found Hooks to be dangerous and ordered him without the right to bail for up to 120 days, according to the District Court clerk’s office. Not guilty pleas have been entered on his behalf on all open criminal matters.
Hooks had several run-ins with law enforcement over the last year. In January, he charged with drug possession with intent to distribute after Pittsfield police searched his residence and seized heroin and cocaine, according to court documents. He was released, but arraigned on another drug charge less than a week later.
After being released once more, a warrant was issued for Hooks on March 11 for alleged armed robbery in Pittsfield, and was then ordered held without bail under the state’s dangerousness statute, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office.
He was indicted in Superior Court over the summer on charges of heroin and cocaine possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy to violate the drug laws, assault and battery, armed robbery and strangulation, according to court documents.
Around that time, a judge upheld Hooks’ pretrial incarceration despite a challenge from the defense.
Hooks and defense lawyer in that case, Joseph Zlatnik, pressed the matter to the state Appeals Court, petitioning for Hooks’ release from custody during the pandemic. A single justice denied the request on Sept. 22.
The week before, a private investigator hired by the defense spoke with the alleged victim in the March armed robbery. In contrast to what he initially reported to police, the man now claimed Hooks actually had no involvement in the crime.
Berkshire Superior Court Judge John Agostini, noting in an October court filing how that development would impact the prosecution’s case, allowed Zlatnik’s second request for bail reconsideration, and on Oct. 16 ordered Hooks released on $2,500 cash bail, with orders not to contact the alleged victim.
Less than a month later, Hooks was arrested once more, this time in the parking lot of Barrington Stage Company’s Blatt Center following a pursuit the afternoon of Nov. 22. Police said in a report that just over 21 grams of crack cocaine was found at the scene of his arrest, and a handgun in the snow nearby.
According to court documents, Hooks "criminal history record indicates that he has used several names, at least two dates of birth and three social security numbers," and has also has criminal convictions in New Jersey and Georgia.